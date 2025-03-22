Left Menu

Almada's Strike Proves Argentina's Depth

Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier highlighted their squad's depth, even with key players like Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, and Paulo Dybala absent. Thiago Almada scored the decisive goal, showcasing the team's resilience. Next, Argentina faces Brazil in Buenos Aires.

Updated: 22-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:34 IST
Argentina's national football team showcased its depth and resilience in a 1-0 victory against Uruguay during Friday's World Cup qualifier in Montevideo. Despite the absence of star players such as Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, and Paulo Dybala due to injury, the team managed to secure a win with a decisive 67th-minute goal by 23-year-old Thiago Almada.

Commenting on the victory, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized the collective strength of the team. "The national team is a team. When one is missing, another steps up," he stated, underlining that the team is more than just the individual players' names.

Argentina is set to host Brazil next in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, promising another exciting match for fans and another opportunity for the team to demonstrate its capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

