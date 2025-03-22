Left Menu

Exciting Sports Highlights: Foreman's Legacy and NCAA Victories

The sports world recalls the legacy of George Foreman, who passed at 76. Highlights include UCLA's women's NCAA victory, Goffin's win over Alcaraz in the Miami Open, and Gibson's new Orioles contract. Women's NCAA Birmingham 3 saw TCU and Notre Dame advance, while NASCAR drivers prepare for Homestead.

Updated: 22-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:28 IST
In a somber moment for the sports world, heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman passed away at the age of 76. Foreman, renowned for his late-career comeback and his successful venture into product endorsements, notably grills, died peacefully surrounded by family. His death marks the end of an era of boxing brilliance.

In the Women's NCAA Tournament, UCLA crushed Southern with a definitive 84-46 victory, led by Lauren Betts's 14 points. TCU's Madison Conner scored 23 points, guiding her team past Fairleigh Dickinson with a 73-51 win. Both teams have shown dominance, promising thrilling upcoming rounds in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in tennis, David Goffin upset Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open, showcasing resilience with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory. Novak Djokovic marked his comeback winning a match and tied with Rafa Nadal in ATP Masters 1000 victories, while NASCAR drivers gear up for a fierce showdown in Homestead.

