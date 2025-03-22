Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Secures First F1 Pole at Chinese GP: A Triumph for McLaren

Oscar Piastri achieved his first pole position in Formula One during the Chinese Grand Prix. As the Australian racer excelled, his teammate Lando Norris secured the third spot on the grid. The race promises thrilling contention with Piastri starting ahead of title hopefuls, including Max Verstappen and Sprint winner Lewis Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:15 IST
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • China

McLaren's rising star Oscar Piastri made headlines by securing his first-ever pole position in Formula One during the Chinese Grand Prix qualifiers. The Australian prodigy executed two blistering laps that clinched the top position on the grid, setting the stage for an electrifying race on Sunday.

In an exciting turn of events, Piastri will share the front row with Mercedes driver George Russell. Meanwhile, his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, despite leading the initial qualifying segments, starts third. Norris opted to pit after encountering a few errors on his final lap, maintaining third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The weekend also saw Sprint race victor Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, start fifth, just ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. Enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the 56-lap Chinese Grand Prix, which commences at 3 pm local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

