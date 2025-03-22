National Para Fencing Championship Set to Thrill in Odisha

The National Para Fencing Championship, a premier sporting event, is set to take place from March 28 to 31, drawing top para fencers from across the country to Odisha.

Organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO) under the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championship will be hosted at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and the Kalinga Sports Complex.

An estimated 200 para fencers from over 25 states and 20 additional teams will compete, highlighting the exceptional talents of para-athletes and showcasing Odisha's commitment to sports development, according to PSAO President Kamala Kanta Rath.

(With inputs from agencies.)