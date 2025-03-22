Left Menu

National Para Fencing Championship Set to Thrill in Odisha

Top para fencers from around the country will compete at the National Championship in Odisha from March 28 to 31. The event is organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha and backed by the Paralympic Committee of India.

Updated: 22-03-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The National Para Fencing Championship, a premier sporting event, is set to take place from March 28 to 31, drawing top para fencers from across the country to Odisha.

Organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO) under the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the championship will be hosted at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium and the Kalinga Sports Complex.

An estimated 200 para fencers from over 25 states and 20 additional teams will compete, highlighting the exceptional talents of para-athletes and showcasing Odisha's commitment to sports development, according to PSAO President Kamala Kanta Rath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

