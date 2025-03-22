Real Kabaddi League: Paving the Way for Kabaddi Dreams in Season 4

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is preparing for the much-anticipated Season 4 Selection Trials starting in April 2025. Spanning more than ten Indian states, the trials aim to uncover and nurture grassroots talents, offering them a platform to demonstrate their skills and vie for professional contracts in the Dubai International edition, RKL revealed in a statement.

As part of the exhaustive selection process, tryouts will be conducted in key kabaddi breeding grounds such as Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and many other states. This initiative ensures a nationwide representation of India's burgeoning professional kabaddi scene. The RKL is steadfast in its commitment to fostering unity and competition within the sport through a meticulously organized selection approach.

The RKL's development program includes a retainer for the top 15 players selected, with contracts worth up to INR 1,00,000 available. Shubham Choudhary, RKL's Founder & CEO, emphasized their mission to elevate raw talent from India's heartlands to new heights. Meanwhile, League Ambassador Rannvijay Singha highlighted RKL's role in celebrating and empowering homegrown sports, promising a more spectacular Season 4 full of surprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)