Real Kabaddi League: Paving the Way for Kabaddi Dreams in Season 4

The Real Kabaddi League is set to launch its fourth season selection trials in April 2025 across more than ten Indian states to discover and develop grassroots talents. With robust player development programs, it's providing opportunities for aspiring players to secure professional contracts and international exposure. (ANI)

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:59 IST
RKL poster for registration (Photo: RKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Real Kabaddi League (RKL) is preparing for the much-anticipated Season 4 Selection Trials starting in April 2025. Spanning more than ten Indian states, the trials aim to uncover and nurture grassroots talents, offering them a platform to demonstrate their skills and vie for professional contracts in the Dubai International edition, RKL revealed in a statement.

As part of the exhaustive selection process, tryouts will be conducted in key kabaddi breeding grounds such as Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and many other states. This initiative ensures a nationwide representation of India's burgeoning professional kabaddi scene. The RKL is steadfast in its commitment to fostering unity and competition within the sport through a meticulously organized selection approach.

The RKL's development program includes a retainer for the top 15 players selected, with contracts worth up to INR 1,00,000 available. Shubham Choudhary, RKL's Founder & CEO, emphasized their mission to elevate raw talent from India's heartlands to new heights. Meanwhile, League Ambassador Rannvijay Singha highlighted RKL's role in celebrating and empowering homegrown sports, promising a more spectacular Season 4 full of surprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

