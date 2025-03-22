Shah Rukh Khan's Inspiring Pep Talk: KKR's IPL Season Starts With Enthusiasm

In a stirring address ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders' opening IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan motivated his cricket team, urging them to remain 'healthy and happy'.

The much-anticipated 18th Indian Premier League season started at the renowned Eden Gardens stadium, with defending champions Knight Riders clashing against underperforming Royal Challengers Bengaluru, all under the potential shadow of unfavorable weather conditions.

Taking to Instagram, the Knight Riders shared a motivational video featuring SRK, emphasizing his gratitude to coach Chandrakant Pandit and welcoming the new captain, Ajinkya Rahane. Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR with actor Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, wished the team well as Rajat Patidar leads the Virat Kohli-starring RCB. The match kickoff at 7:30 p.m. follows an opening ceremony starring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani, set for 6 p.m.

