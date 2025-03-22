Rain Threatens to Cast a Shadow Over IPL 2025 Season Opener

The IPL 2025 season is set to kick off with a thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata. However, the excitement is clouded by weather concerns as the 'City of Joy' has experienced significant rain, leading to fears of disruption.

Despite a brief sunny spell around midday, meteorological forecasts remain unpredictable with expectations of overcast skies and intermittent showers. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' for Gangetic West Bengal, raising the stakes for the scheduled 7:30 PM match at Eden Gardens.

The ongoing rains have already curtailed preparation time for both teams, a fact overshadowing the enthusiastic anticipations tied to this key fixture. Notably, a practice match earlier in the week was washed out and further sessions were hampered by showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)