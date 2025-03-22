Left Menu

Rain Threatens to Cast a Shadow Over IPL 2025 Season Opener

The IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru faces weather uncertainties in Kolkata, with rain potentially disrupting the much-anticipated match. Both teams have seen training sessions truncated due to rainfall, raising concerns over preparation and the match's fate if the rain persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:25 IST
Rain Threatens to Cast a Shadow Over IPL 2025 Season Opener
IPL trophy. (Photo: X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IPL 2025 season is set to kick off with a thrilling encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata. However, the excitement is clouded by weather concerns as the 'City of Joy' has experienced significant rain, leading to fears of disruption.

Despite a brief sunny spell around midday, meteorological forecasts remain unpredictable with expectations of overcast skies and intermittent showers. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' for Gangetic West Bengal, raising the stakes for the scheduled 7:30 PM match at Eden Gardens.

The ongoing rains have already curtailed preparation time for both teams, a fact overshadowing the enthusiastic anticipations tied to this key fixture. Notably, a practice match earlier in the week was washed out and further sessions were hampered by showers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025