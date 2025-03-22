Punjab Kings Aim for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership

Punjab Kings, under the new leadership of head coach Ricky Ponting, are determined to secure their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Ponting has set a high bar, aiming to craft the best-ever Karnataka Kings team. The franchise kicks off its campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 25 in Ahmedabad.

Ponting, an Australian batting legend, stresses the importance of cultivating a winning mindset. He depicts winning as an 'attitude thing' and does not want to let any opposition take anything away from his team.

The focus is on nurturing fresh talents like Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, and Musheer Khan while ensuring senior players set exemplary standards for their younger counterparts. Ponting empowers overseas players to lead by example, crucial for galvanizing the team's domestic talent pool.

