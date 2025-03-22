Left Menu

Punjab Kings Aim for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership

Led by head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are set to end their title drought in the IPL. With a focus on developing a winning attitude and young talent like Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, and Musheer Khan, the team eyes success in the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:08 IST
Punjab Kings Aim for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings, under the new leadership of head coach Ricky Ponting, are determined to secure their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Ponting has set a high bar, aiming to craft the best-ever Karnataka Kings team. The franchise kicks off its campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 25 in Ahmedabad.

Ponting, an Australian batting legend, stresses the importance of cultivating a winning mindset. He depicts winning as an 'attitude thing' and does not want to let any opposition take anything away from his team.

The focus is on nurturing fresh talents like Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, and Musheer Khan while ensuring senior players set exemplary standards for their younger counterparts. Ponting empowers overseas players to lead by example, crucial for galvanizing the team's domestic talent pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025