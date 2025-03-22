Basit Ali Predicts Babar Azam's Redemption in PSL

In a bold prediction, former cricketer Basit Ali has forecast a return to form for Babar Azam, expecting him to emerge as the 'best batter' in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). Ali's optimism for Azam comes after the Pakistani captain's disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy.

Babar, who was dropped from the T20I squad against New Zealand, will attempt to regain his rhythm in the three-match ODI series. Basit advised Babar to adjust his technique by using his bottom hand more and slightly opening the bat's face. The former cricketer emphasized that the pressure now also rests on fellow player Mohammad Rizwan, who was similarly excluded from the T20I format.

Pakistan, following early losses in their T20I series against New Zealand, saw their newcomers show promise with a remarkable chase led by Hasan Nawaz. As their white-ball tour concludes on April 5, attention turns to the PSL beginning April 11. Babar, representing Peshawar Zalmi, will face Quetta Gladiators on April 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

