Innovative Strategies for Tackling Dew Factor in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori supports using a second ball in evening IPL matches to combat dew, calling it a pragmatic solution. With expectations high for the season, Vettori emphasizes the importance of adapting to aggressive batting. SRH aims to build on last year's success with strategic player additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:13 IST
IPL trophy. (Photo: X/@IPL) Image Credit: ANI
Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach, Daniel Vettori, endorsed the IPL 2025 decision to introduce a second ball during evening games to manage the dew factor. The BCCI's plan to switch balls in the second innings aims to tackle the challenges posed by the dew on certain grounds. Vettori described this move as a 'pragmatic answer to a difficult problem.'

During a pre-match briefing ahead of SRH's opener against Rajasthan Royals, Vettori noted, 'While we didn’t face dew here last year, places like Chennai and Mumbai did. This is a fair solution. With teams often exceeding 250-270 runs, crossing 300 seems more achievable this season.'

Vettori also touched on the evolving dynamics of the game, emphasizing that aggressive batting strategies are now common, with pitches generally favoring batsmen. He affirmed, 'Our challenge is countering these strategies, but it’s crucial to keep a stable batting lineup, reflected by retaining our strong opening duo.'

