Left Menu

Pranati Nayak Shines Again: Secures Bronze at FIG World Cup

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak clinched a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey. With a total score of 13.417, she finished behind American gymnasts Jayla Hang and Claire Pease. This adds another accolade to her impressive list of achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:58 IST
Pranati Nayak Shines Again: Secures Bronze at FIG World Cup
Pranati Nayak
  • Country:
  • India

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak added another accolade to her impressive career by securing a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

The 29-year-old Olympian achieved a total score of 13.417, placing her third behind the American gymnasts Jayla Hang and Claire Pease, who scored 13.667 and 13.567, respectively. Nayak had earlier registered 13.317 in the vault qualification rounds.

This triumph comes after her previous bronze medal wins at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo and at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar and Doha, solidifying her position as one of the top gymnasts from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025