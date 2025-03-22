Pranati Nayak Shines Again: Secures Bronze at FIG World Cup

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak added another accolade to her impressive career by securing a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

The 29-year-old Olympian achieved a total score of 13.417, placing her third behind the American gymnasts Jayla Hang and Claire Pease, who scored 13.667 and 13.567, respectively. Nayak had earlier registered 13.317 in the vault qualification rounds.

This triumph comes after her previous bronze medal wins at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo and at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar and Doha, solidifying her position as one of the top gymnasts from India.

