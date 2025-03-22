Left Menu

RCB Triumphs Over Defending Champs KKR in IPL 2025 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched victory against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener. Leading the chase of 175, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt powered RCB to a 7-wicket win. Skipper Rajat Patidar marked his triumphant captaincy debut, while Ajinkya Rahane faced defeat in his first game as KKR captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:12 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling start to the IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a decisive 7-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), setting the tone at the Eden Gardens.

RCB, led by new captain Rajat Patidar, successfully chased a target of 175, with standout performances from Phil Salt and star player Virat Kohli, who maintained an unbeaten 59.

Despite a valiant effort from KKR's openers, including captain Ajinkya Rahane's 56, the team fell short, hindered by RCB's sharp bowling attack led by Krunal Pandya's crucial three-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

