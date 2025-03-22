RCB Triumphs Over Defending Champs KKR in IPL 2025 Opener

In a thrilling start to the IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a decisive 7-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), setting the tone at the Eden Gardens.

RCB, led by new captain Rajat Patidar, successfully chased a target of 175, with standout performances from Phil Salt and star player Virat Kohli, who maintained an unbeaten 59.

Despite a valiant effort from KKR's openers, including captain Ajinkya Rahane's 56, the team fell short, hindered by RCB's sharp bowling attack led by Krunal Pandya's crucial three-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)