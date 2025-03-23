Left Menu

Krunal Pandya's Impact and Virat Kohli's Brilliance Propel RCB to Victory

Matthew Hayden commends the inclusion of Krunal Pandya in RCB's lineup for the IPL, following a striking win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Pandya's effective bowling and Virat Kohli's proficient chase were instrumental in the victory, as RCB showcases a strong unit for the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:11 IST
Krunal Pandya's Impact and Virat Kohli's Brilliance Propel RCB to Victory
Krunal Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legend Matthew Hayden has endorsed the strategic inclusion of Krunal Pandya in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL team, citing his selection as a pivotal advantage this season. Hayden highlights an inherent special quality in the RCB lineup, promising a dynamic performance in upcoming matches.

In their recent opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB orchestrated a captivating recovery to clinch a victory with a seven-wicket win, achieving the 175-run target with 22 balls left. Pandya, with impressive bowling figures of 4-0-29-3, was crucial in setting the stage for success, alongside outstanding performances from Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59).

Hayden praised captain Rajat Patidar for his leadership in securing the win and emphasized the importance of experienced players like Pandya in high-pressure scenarios. He also lauded Kohli for surpassing the 1,000-run mark against KKR in IPL history and for his elevated performance in crucial middle overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025