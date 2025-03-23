Krunal Pandya's Impact and Virat Kohli's Brilliance Propel RCB to Victory

Cricket legend Matthew Hayden has endorsed the strategic inclusion of Krunal Pandya in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL team, citing his selection as a pivotal advantage this season. Hayden highlights an inherent special quality in the RCB lineup, promising a dynamic performance in upcoming matches.

In their recent opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB orchestrated a captivating recovery to clinch a victory with a seven-wicket win, achieving the 175-run target with 22 balls left. Pandya, with impressive bowling figures of 4-0-29-3, was crucial in setting the stage for success, alongside outstanding performances from Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59).

Hayden praised captain Rajat Patidar for his leadership in securing the win and emphasized the importance of experienced players like Pandya in high-pressure scenarios. He also lauded Kohli for surpassing the 1,000-run mark against KKR in IPL history and for his elevated performance in crucial middle overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)