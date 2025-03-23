Revolutionizing Golf: The Dynamic Golf Sixes Junior Tournament

In an effort to modernize the sport of golf, the Golf Sixes Junior Tournament will take place at the DLF Golf & Country Club on Monday. Organized by the Indian Golf Union in partnership with The R&A, the event hopes to make golf as dynamic as T20 and T10 cricket.

The inaugural tournament, featuring young players aged 12 and under from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, aims to engage India's youth through shorter formats. This aligns with the ongoing global trend to condense traditional sports to make them more accessible and entertaining.

Brijinder Singh, president of the Indian Golf Union, stated, "By condensing the sport into a more thrilling experience, Golf Sixes has the potential to attract a new generation to the game." With such initiatives, golf seeks to mirror cricket's evolution and enhance its appeal among young audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)