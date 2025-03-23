Lando Norris Battles Brake Issues to Secure Second at Chinese Grand Prix

McLaren's Lando Norris managed to finish second at the Chinese Grand Prix, extending his Formula One championship lead. A critical brake issue almost derailed his race in the final laps, but Norris skillfully held off competitors to retain his position.

Norris admitted feeling fortunate to complete the race, labeling the situation as 'sketchy' due to deteriorating brakes. Despite pressures from Mercedes's George Russell, who could have surpassed him with one more lap, Norris crossed the line 9.748 seconds behind teammate Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Norris's closest title rival, finished fourth. Team principal Andrea Stella praised Norris and the team for problem-solving during the race, turning potential disaster into a valuable P1-P2 result. The team plans to resolve the issue and focus on the upcoming races.

(With inputs from agencies.)