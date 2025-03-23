Kagiso Rabada's Comfortable Transition to Gujarat Titans
Kagiso Rabada feels at home with his new IPL team, Gujarat Titans, and is enjoying working under head coach Ashish Nehra. He highlights the relaxed atmosphere and structure within the team, and looks forward to reuniting with familiar faces like Rashid Khan and Ishant Sharma.
- Country:
- India
Kagiso Rabada, who previously played for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, has found a new home with the Gujarat Titans. Bought for INR 10.75 crore, Rabada is set to open the bowling attack alongside Mohammed Siraj. He praises the team's relaxed yet structured environment.
Rabada enjoys working with head coach Ashish Nehra, describing him as a 'resident funny man' who adds a unique character to the team. The pacer looks forward to the upcoming season with his familiar teammates and Nehra's guidance.
Reuniting with Rashid Khan, Rabada is excited to play alongside the Afghan legend once again. Known faces like Ishant Sharma and Rahul Tewatia also bolster his transition, ensuring a smooth integration into the Titans' camp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
