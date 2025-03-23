Left Menu

India's Sporting Future: Beyond Medals to National Health and Growth

Pullela Gopichand emphasizes the need for structured sports programs in India to promote physical development, prevent lifestyle diseases, and ensure athletic sustainability. He advocates for a holistic approach to sports, focusing on development over medals, and preparing athletes for life beyond their sports careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:48 IST
Representative Image (Photo/@TheHockeyIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India aims for global economic supremacy, it cannot afford to neglect sports. Pullela Gopichand argues for a sporting culture that nurtures physical potential and national pride, inspired by leaders like J.R.D. Tata and the Prime Minister.

Gopichand warns of physical regression due to reduced activity, urging early intervention. Structured physical education from an early age is critical to counteract rising health issues and safeguard children's futures as capable members of the workforce.

Unorganized sports are vital for developing skills like communication and teamwork. Gopichand outlines phased athletic development, suggesting personalized paths for children based on aptitude. He highlights the importance of preparing athletes for life post-retirement, advocating for education and reskilling programs to integrate them into society meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

