Formula One Shock: Leclerc and Hamilton Disqualified in Shanghai
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton faced disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix due to their cars failing post-race checks. Leclerc's car was under the weight limit, and Hamilton's car had excessive skid wear. The disqualifications reshuffled the Shanghai race results, affecting several drivers’ standings.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Chinese Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton were disqualified after their vehicles failed to meet post-race requirements. Their disqualifications came as Leclerc's car was underweight and Hamilton's displayed excessive skid wear.
The stewards reported Leclerc's car weighed 799 kg after its fuel was drained, just shy of the 800 kg minimum weight. Meanwhile, Hamilton's car did not meet the nine mm minimum plank thickness requirement. Despite no mitigating circumstances being presented, stewards confirmed procedural adherence and genuine errors by the teams.
The reshuffle benefited Esteban Ocon of Haas, who moved up to fifth place, while rookies like Oliver Bearman and Andrea Kimi Antonelli also improved their standings. The event highlighted the rigorous compliance standards in Formula One and the potential for unforeseen errors impacting race outcomes.
