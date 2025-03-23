Chennai Super Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians in Thrilling IPL Match

The Chennai Super Kings, demonstrating strategic acumen, won the toss and opted to bowl first in their IPL match against the formidable Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The Mumbai team featured fresh talents, with Ryan Rickelton and Satyanarayana Raju making their IPL debuts. Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner joined the Mumbai roster, previously playing for RCB and CSK respectively.

The lineup for Mumbai includes established players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Chennai's squad is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and bolstered by the talents of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The match promises thrilling action and skilled performances from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)