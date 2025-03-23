Mumbai Cricket Association Boosts Support for Former Players
The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced a 50% pension hike for retired cricketers and umpires. The move, led by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, also includes a medical cover for club representatives. These efforts aim to honor the contributions of former players and support the cricket ecosystem.
The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced a significant 50% increase in the monthly pension for former cricketers and umpires, MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed during the recent Apex Council Meeting.
This decision not only provides financial relief but also recognizes the invaluable contributions of these sports veterans to Mumbai's storied cricket legacy.
Furthermore, the MCA has introduced a medical cover offering up to Rs 10 lakh in reimbursements for representatives of affiliated clubs, ensuring their health and well-being are prioritized.
