Mumbai Cricket Association Boosts Support for Former Players

The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced a significant 50% increase in the monthly pension for former cricketers and umpires, MCA President Ajinkya Naik revealed during the recent Apex Council Meeting.

This decision not only provides financial relief but also recognizes the invaluable contributions of these sports veterans to Mumbai's storied cricket legacy.

Furthermore, the MCA has introduced a medical cover offering up to Rs 10 lakh in reimbursements for representatives of affiliated clubs, ensuring their health and well-being are prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)