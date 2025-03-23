SRH's Batting Blitz: A Herculean 286 Stuns Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a breathtaking batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, dominating Rajasthan Royals with a staggering score of 286/6. The thrilling spectacle, marked by robust hitting, left SRH captain Pat Cummins relieved he wasn't facing the ruthless form of his own side's batsmen.

Playing in their home ground, SRH maintained their fearsome batting reputation, turning the tables on the Royals' bowlers with ease. Riding high on a wave of destructive batting tactics, the Sunrisers dismantled the opposition, setting a daunting target that proved insurmountable as the Royals fell short by 44 runs.

Key highlights included an astonishing century from Ishan Kishan, who powered his way to 106 runs off just 47 balls, supported by contributions from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The innings set a new benchmark, reflecting the team's commitment to aggressive batting, which eventually overwhelmed Rajasthan's resistance in a high-scoring affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)