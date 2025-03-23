Juventus Appoints Tudor After Sacking Motta Amid Disappointing Season

In a significant managerial shake-up, Juventus has dismissed Thiago Motta and appointed Igor Tudor as their new manager. The decision follows a string of unsatisfactory results that saw the club slip to fifth in the Serie A standings.

Motta, who joined the club in June, failed to recreate his past success at Bologna. His tenure was marred by recent heavy defeats to Fiorentina and Atalanta, causing frustration among fans and precipitating the change in leadership.

Igor Tudor, who played for Juventus from 1998 and once served as Andrea Pirlo's assistant, will direct the team starting from their next training session. He steps into a challenging role, aiming to reverse the club's current fortunes as Juventus prepares to face Genoa.

(With inputs from agencies.)