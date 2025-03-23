Kaur's Record-Breaking Lift Headlines Khelo India Para Games

Punjab powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur shattered her own national record by lifting 101kg to clinch gold in the 45kg category at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. Kaur's impressive achievement marked the first national record broken in the current edition of the games.

In archery, Jammu and Kashmir's Sheetal Devi made headlines by winning gold in a compelling clash against Odisha's Payal Nag. Despite facing physical challenges, both archers delivered stellar performances, showcasing their prowess and determination.

The medal tally sees Tamil Nadu leading with 22 golds, followed by Haryana's 18. The para games continue to highlight extraordinary talent and resilience among athletes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)