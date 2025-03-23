Left Menu

Kaur's Record-Breaking Lift Headlines Khelo India Para Games

Punjab powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur broke her own national record in the 45kg category, lifting 101kg to secure gold at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. The games also saw thrilling victories in archery and shooting, with Tamil Nadu leading the medal tally with 22 golds by the end of Day 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:13 IST
Kaur's Record-Breaking Lift Headlines Khelo India Para Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab powerlifter Jaspreet Kaur shattered her own national record by lifting 101kg to clinch gold in the 45kg category at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. Kaur's impressive achievement marked the first national record broken in the current edition of the games.

In archery, Jammu and Kashmir's Sheetal Devi made headlines by winning gold in a compelling clash against Odisha's Payal Nag. Despite facing physical challenges, both archers delivered stellar performances, showcasing their prowess and determination.

The medal tally sees Tamil Nadu leading with 22 golds, followed by Haryana's 18. The para games continue to highlight extraordinary talent and resilience among athletes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025