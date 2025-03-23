Left Menu

Rajasthan United Triumphs with First-Half Goals Against Namdhari

Rajasthan United FC secured a 2-1 victory over Namdhari FC with two first-half goals, moving to fifth place in the I-League standings. Despite a late surge from Namdhari, the hosts held firm. Seiminmang Manchong and Alain Oyarzun were the scorers for Rajasthan, while Vicente scored for Namdhari.

Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:24 IST
Rajasthan United Triumphs with First-Half Goals Against Namdhari
  India

In a pivotal I-League encounter, Rajasthan United FC clinched a 2-1 victory over Namdhari FC, thanks to two decisive first-half goals. This win allowed Rajasthan United to ascend to the fifth position in the standings.

The match saw Seiminmang Manchong break the deadlock in the 41st minute, followed by Alain Oyarzun doubling the lead in the injury time of the first half. A rebound allowed Oyarzun an opportunity to score after his initial penalty was saved by the Namdhari goalkeeper.

Despite Vicente's successful free-kick for Namdhari that reduced the deficit, the visitors could not turn the game around. Rajasthan United's steadfast defense secured their eighth win of the season, boosting their points tally to 30 from 20 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

