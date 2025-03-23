Rajasthan United Triumphs with First-Half Goals Against Namdhari

In a pivotal I-League encounter, Rajasthan United FC clinched a 2-1 victory over Namdhari FC, thanks to two decisive first-half goals. This win allowed Rajasthan United to ascend to the fifth position in the standings.

The match saw Seiminmang Manchong break the deadlock in the 41st minute, followed by Alain Oyarzun doubling the lead in the injury time of the first half. A rebound allowed Oyarzun an opportunity to score after his initial penalty was saved by the Namdhari goalkeeper.

Despite Vicente's successful free-kick for Namdhari that reduced the deficit, the visitors could not turn the game around. Rajasthan United's steadfast defense secured their eighth win of the season, boosting their points tally to 30 from 20 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)