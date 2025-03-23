IPL 2025: BCCI Lifts Saliva Ban, Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a significant policy change for the upcoming IPL season, lifting the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball from 2025. This decision was confirmed during a meeting involving captains, coaches, and managers of all IPL teams, gathered at the BCCI headquarters.

Delhi Capitals' head coach, Hemang Badani, emphasized the importance of this shift, indicating a fairer contest between bat and ball. He believes that allowing saliva use restores some leverage for bowlers, bridging the balance that has favored batters. Badani is optimistic about further changes, such as the option for a ball change in specific overs.

In another strategic pivot, Axar Patel has taken over as Delhi Capitals' captain, sharing his determined approach during a pre-match press conference. The all-rounder spoke of simplicity and trust in execution as core principles. As the team prepares to face the Lucknow Super Giants, Patel expressed confidence in his squad, highlighting the experience within the ranks and the positive atmosphere under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)