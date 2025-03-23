Left Menu

Lamboria and Chanu Shine at 2025 Elite Women's National Boxing Championship

Jaismine Lamboria and Sanamacha Chanu make waves at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship 2025, with both securing wins to progress further. The prestigious event, featuring 188 competitors, is hosted in Greater Noida, underscoring the competitive spirit in women's boxing ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:25 IST
Players in action during a match (Photo: BFI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria delivered an impressive performance at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship 2025, triumphing with a second-round RSC victory over Ruchika from Chandigarh in the preliminaries. The national lightweight champion, now competing in featherweight in preparation for the Paris Olympics, breezed into the quarterfinals decisively.

The championship, organized by the Boxing Federation of India alongside the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, is being held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, from March 20 to 27, 2025. A total of 188 boxers from 24 state units are vying across ten weight categories, adhering to the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules in this intense week-long event.

Sanamacha Chanu of the Railways Sports Promotion Board also stood out, earning a unanimous decision win over Manipur's Bindiya Devi Maorem. Her precise strategy and techniques solidified her command, projecting early ambitions for the crown. Sonia of Uttar Pradesh showed her prowess in the bantamweight category, while Sikkim's Yasika Rai and Haryana's Tannu showcased tactical brilliance in their respective bouts against formidable opponents.

The preliminaries showcased numerous dominant displays, with Vanshika Singh from Rajasthan overpowering Kerala's Dhanya PR in a first-round RSC in the Minimumweight class. Imroz Khan of All India Police mirrored this with a decisive round-one stoppage against Andhra Pradesh's Swapna Jampana, capping off another exhilarating day of boxing. The quarterfinals promise further excitement, highlighted by Nitu Ghanghas facing Minakshi of All India Police, with Sonia Lather set to defend her title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

