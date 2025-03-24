Raul Jimenez Leads Mexico to CONCACAF Victory

Raul Jimenez emerged as the hero for Mexico, scoring twice, including a last-minute penalty, to secure a 2-1 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final in Inglewood, California. The victory marked a historic moment as Mexico became the first team other than the United States to clinch the nascent tournament's title.

The game began with Mexico taking an early lead as Jimenez found the net with a header, benefiting from a precise assist by Roberto Alvarado. However, Panama equalized through a penalty taken by Adalberto Carrasquilla at the end of the first half, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Mexico maintained pressure throughout the later stages and their efforts paid off when Jimenez capitalized on a penalty opportunity, sealing the win. The match witnessed a brief halt due to unsporting conduct from the crowd, which was addressed by warnings over the stadium's speaker system.

(With inputs from agencies.)