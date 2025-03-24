Left Menu

Raul Jimenez Leads Mexico to CONCACAF Victory

Raul Jimenez scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory for Mexico over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final. Mexico claimed the title, marking the first time a team other than the United States has won the tournament. Jimenez's decisive penalty came amid crowd disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:22 IST
Raul Jimenez Leads Mexico to CONCACAF Victory
Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez emerged as the hero for Mexico, scoring twice, including a last-minute penalty, to secure a 2-1 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League final in Inglewood, California. The victory marked a historic moment as Mexico became the first team other than the United States to clinch the nascent tournament's title.

The game began with Mexico taking an early lead as Jimenez found the net with a header, benefiting from a precise assist by Roberto Alvarado. However, Panama equalized through a penalty taken by Adalberto Carrasquilla at the end of the first half, setting the stage for a tense second half.

Mexico maintained pressure throughout the later stages and their efforts paid off when Jimenez capitalized on a penalty opportunity, sealing the win. The match witnessed a brief halt due to unsporting conduct from the crowd, which was addressed by warnings over the stadium's speaker system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025