Billy Horschel's Left-Handed Birdie: A Valspar Championship Highlight

Billy Horschel showcased remarkable skill and creativity at the Valspar Championship by delivering an unexpected left-handed birdie. As he faced a challenging lie near a tree, Horschel displayed his adeptness with a unique golfing maneuver.

In an unorthodox fashion, he inverted his 9-iron and lifted the ball onto the green during the par-5 fifth hole. This remarkable shot was followed by a successful 30-foot putt, wrapping up in a sensational tie for the fourth position. The gallery gasped in awe as the seasoned PGA Tour player demonstrated such creativity.

Adding to the drama, Horschel had to ensure the safety of his young son, who was sitting nearby. With humor and precision, he navigated the situation with flair, encapsulating the unpredictability and excitement that characterizes the sport.

