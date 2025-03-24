Djokovic Prioritizes Grand Slams Over World No. 1 Ranking

Novak Djokovic, a tennis icon and 24-time Grand Slam champion, has shifted his focus from pursuing the world number one ranking to achieving victories in major tournaments. Despite being ranked fifth, Djokovic recently secured his record 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win, moving closer to his 100th singles title.

In a decisive 6-1, 7-6(1) victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Miami Open, Djokovic emphasized that top rankings are not his main priority anymore. "If it comes as a consequence of great results and titles, then that's amazing. But that's not my objective," Djokovic stated in a press conference.

Although he remains behind Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in total titles, Djokovic acknowledges the challenge in surpassing their records. While achieving this feat would be remarkable, Djokovic is content playing quality tennis and cherishing his ongoing career.

