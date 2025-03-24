Left Menu

Djokovic Prioritizes Grand Slams Over World No. 1 Ranking

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, prioritizes winning major tournaments over maintaining the world number one ranking. Currently ranked fifth, Djokovic is more focused on his performance in Grand Slams and significant tournaments rather than chasing ranking points, as he aims for his 100th singles title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:16 IST
Djokovic Prioritizes Grand Slams Over World No. 1 Ranking
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, a tennis icon and 24-time Grand Slam champion, has shifted his focus from pursuing the world number one ranking to achieving victories in major tournaments. Despite being ranked fifth, Djokovic recently secured his record 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win, moving closer to his 100th singles title.

In a decisive 6-1, 7-6(1) victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Miami Open, Djokovic emphasized that top rankings are not his main priority anymore. "If it comes as a consequence of great results and titles, then that's amazing. But that's not my objective," Djokovic stated in a press conference.

Although he remains behind Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in total titles, Djokovic acknowledges the challenge in surpassing their records. While achieving this feat would be remarkable, Djokovic is content playing quality tennis and cherishing his ongoing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025