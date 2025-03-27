Alysa Liu Shines Bright in World Figure Skating Championships Opener

American figure skater Alysa Liu has outdone herself at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, taking the lead after the women's short program with an impressive score of 74.58. Liu, who previously took bronze, demonstrated a performance of a lifetime with dazzling elements, captivating both judges and fans alike.

The competition, a premier event before the 2026 Winter Olympics, saw Liu's main rival, Japan's Mone Chiba, score 73.44 to secure the second position. Fellow American skater, Isabeau Levito, followed closely with 73.33, as Liu's routine featuring a triple flip-triple toe loop combination received rapturous applause.

High stakes were clear as the Championships also decide a nation's representation for the next Olympics. Several skaters faced challenges, including Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, but the electrifying opening event set the stage for intense competition, with the pairs short program to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)