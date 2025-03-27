Arsenal Stages Sensational Comeback Against Real Madrid
Alessia Russo starred as Arsenal overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Women's Champions League, reaching the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win. Russo scored twice, and Mariona Caldentey added another as Arsenal prepares to face Olympique Lyonnais in the next round.
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Arsenal mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Women's Champions League. The victory overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit, securing their place in the semi-finals with a narrow 3-2 aggregate win.
London's Arsenal wasted no time in the second half, scoring three times in the opening 15 minutes to seal their victory. Alessia Russo, who was named player of the match, scored twice and expressed her disbelief and joy at the remarkable turnaround.
As Real Madrid faced unwavering pressure, Mariona Caldentey contributed with a crucial header, while Russo's continued brilliance showcased Arsenal's resolve. The Londoners now face Olympique Lyonnais in a daunting semi-final clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Comebacks and Crushing Upsets Define Day 1 at All England Open 2025
Thrilling Comebacks Propel Gwangju FC and Kawasaki to Asian Champions League Quarters
Lip-Bu Tan: The Tech Titan Steering Intel's Comeback
Punjab Congress Plots Comeback Against AAP
SpiceJet Infuses Rs 294 Crore to Fuel Comeback Amid Financial Resurgence