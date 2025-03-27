Left Menu

Arsenal Stages Sensational Comeback Against Real Madrid

Alessia Russo starred as Arsenal overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Women's Champions League, reaching the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win. Russo scored twice, and Mariona Caldentey added another as Arsenal prepares to face Olympique Lyonnais in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 04:06 IST
Arsenal Stages Sensational Comeback Against Real Madrid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Arsenal mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Women's Champions League. The victory overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit, securing their place in the semi-finals with a narrow 3-2 aggregate win.

London's Arsenal wasted no time in the second half, scoring three times in the opening 15 minutes to seal their victory. Alessia Russo, who was named player of the match, scored twice and expressed her disbelief and joy at the remarkable turnaround.

As Real Madrid faced unwavering pressure, Mariona Caldentey contributed with a crucial header, while Russo's continued brilliance showcased Arsenal's resolve. The Londoners now face Olympique Lyonnais in a daunting semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025