Arsenal Stages Sensational Comeback Against Real Madrid

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Arsenal mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Real Madrid 3-0 in the Women's Champions League. The victory overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit, securing their place in the semi-finals with a narrow 3-2 aggregate win.

London's Arsenal wasted no time in the second half, scoring three times in the opening 15 minutes to seal their victory. Alessia Russo, who was named player of the match, scored twice and expressed her disbelief and joy at the remarkable turnaround.

As Real Madrid faced unwavering pressure, Mariona Caldentey contributed with a crucial header, while Russo's continued brilliance showcased Arsenal's resolve. The Londoners now face Olympique Lyonnais in a daunting semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)