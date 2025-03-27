From Grocery Store to the Big Leagues: A Week in Sports Triumphs

A gripping week in sports saw the Los Angeles Dodgers ready themselves for a consecutive MLB championship as they took a solid early win against the Chicago Cubs. This season, the Yankees and Mets are also eager contenders, with the Dodgers having last bested the Yankees in an exciting Fall Classic.

Catcher Hayden Senger's long-awaited MLB debut with the New York Mets marks a significant personal victory after years in minor leagues and off-season work at a grocery store. Drafted in 2018, Senger's journey from the Brooklyn Cyclones to the big leagues is a testament to enduring passion for the game.

Simultaneously, the World of Figure Skating saw American Alysa Liu dazzling the judges with a career-high score at the World Championships in Boston. Elsewhere in sports, the NFL debates potential rule changes for next season, and NCAA women's basketball struggles with a notable 30% drop in attendance compared to last year.

