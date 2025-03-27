Alexandra Eala Shocks World with Miami Open Triumph Over Swiatek

Philippine sensation Alexandra Eala has staged a remarkable coup at the Miami Open, dispatching Polish world number two Iga Swiatek in a decisive 6-2, 7-5 victory. This victory propels Eala into the semi-finals, highlighting her as a formidable talent on the world stage.

Eala, only 19, exhibited extraordinary composure and precision, dismantling Swiatek's serve to take control of the match early on. She turned an even first set into a dominant display, capitalizing on Swiatek's unforced errors. Eala's spirited performance left her in disbelief, stating she was 'on cloud nine'.

The young Philippine athlete is now set to face the winner between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu in her pursuit of the Miami Open title. Her journey amplifies the growing excitement around her potential in the women's tennis circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)