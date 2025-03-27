Left Menu

Alexandra Eala's Unforgettable Win: From Graduation Fan to Miami Open Powerhouse

Philippine wildcard Alexandra Eala secured a stunning victory over world number two Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open, marking her first WTA semi-final. Two years prior, Eala was star-struck by Swiatek at her graduation. Her victory highlights her rise in the tennis world, marking a significant milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:40 IST
In a sensational Miami Open moment, Alexandra Eala astonished the tennis world by defeating world number two Iga Swiatek, securing her first-ever WTA semi-final spot. Merely two years ago, Eala had been dazzled by Swiatek at her graduation ceremony at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

During the ceremony in Mallorca, Swiatek was a celebrated guest speaker, fresh off a Grand Slam victory at Roland Garros. Eala recalled the surreal experience of celebrating her graduation beside the famed Pole. Fast forward to the present, the tables turned as they faced off powerfully on the court.

Eala's triumph against Swiatek adds to her list of impressive wins at the Miami Open, which included victories over Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys. The 19-year-old has rapidly climbed tennis ranks, now set to become the first Filipina placed inside the top 100. Her achievement has marked a new chapter in her burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

