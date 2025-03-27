South Korea Tackles Pitch Problems Ahead of World Cup
South Korea's sports ministry, in collaboration with the domestic soccer league, is addressing pitch quality concerns after captain Son Heung-min cited them for poor World Cup qualifier results. The ministry plans inspections at 27 stadiums and aims for a sustainable management system to improve conditions.
South Korea's sports ministry announced plans to collaborate with the domestic soccer league to enhance the quality of pitches. The decision follows national team captain Son Heung-min's remarks that subpar pitch conditions played a role in lackluster World Cup qualifying results.
The South Korean team is currently three points ahead in Group B for the 2026 World Cup's Asian qualifiers. Had they defeated Oman or Jordan in recent matches, they would have already secured their spot in North America. Poor pitch conditions forced matches to regional cities. Despite moving venues, improvement was minimal.
Concern over poor pitch conditions is not limited to international games, as K League players have also voiced complaints. The ministry aims to provide practical solutions and foster cooperation with clubs and stadiums to ensure better management and quality.
