Peter Lever, a celebrated figure in the cricketing world, has died at the age of 84. The former England and Lancashire player succumbed to a short illness, leaving behind a legacy of bowling excellence that spanned years of competitive play. Lever had been a respected bowling coach for England under Ray Illingworth and was recently honored with an induction into the Lancashire Hall of Fame, aligning with ESPNcricinfo reports.

Lever's cricketing journey in the 1960s and '70s saw him claim almost 1,000 wickets for Lancashire. Despite fierce competition, he made his official debut for England at the age of 30. Earlier deceptive performances, like his 7 for 83 against a formidable Rest of the World lineup in 1970, highlighted his skill. Though these matches lost Test status, Lever's prowess was undeniable. He played a crucial role in England's 2-0 Ashes victory in 1970-71, claiming 13 wickets.

Lever further made headlines when he bowled a dangerous delivery to Ewen Chatfield during the Auckland Test, sparking a medical emergency on the field. Though his time in the spotlight was short-lived, his impact was significant. Peter Lever featured in England's squad for the inaugural ODI and played in the first men's World Cup's semi-final team before his retirement in 1976. Over his Test career, he took 41 wickets with an average of 36.80, while his ODI career included 11 wickets at an average of 23.72, his best being a remarkable 6/38 against Australia.

