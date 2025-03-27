Left Menu

Cricket Mourns the Loss of Lancashire Legend Peter Lever

Peter Lever, a former England and Lancashire cricketer, has died at 84. Known for his bowling prowess, Lever took nearly 1,000 wickets for Lancashire and donned the England cap for 17 Tests and 10 ODIs. His career included dramatic moments and pivotal matches in cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:48 IST
Cricket Mourns the Loss of Lancashire Legend Peter Lever
Peter Lever. (X/@englandcricket) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Peter Lever, a celebrated figure in the cricketing world, has died at the age of 84. The former England and Lancashire player succumbed to a short illness, leaving behind a legacy of bowling excellence that spanned years of competitive play. Lever had been a respected bowling coach for England under Ray Illingworth and was recently honored with an induction into the Lancashire Hall of Fame, aligning with ESPNcricinfo reports.

Lever's cricketing journey in the 1960s and '70s saw him claim almost 1,000 wickets for Lancashire. Despite fierce competition, he made his official debut for England at the age of 30. Earlier deceptive performances, like his 7 for 83 against a formidable Rest of the World lineup in 1970, highlighted his skill. Though these matches lost Test status, Lever's prowess was undeniable. He played a crucial role in England's 2-0 Ashes victory in 1970-71, claiming 13 wickets.

Lever further made headlines when he bowled a dangerous delivery to Ewen Chatfield during the Auckland Test, sparking a medical emergency on the field. Though his time in the spotlight was short-lived, his impact was significant. Peter Lever featured in England's squad for the inaugural ODI and played in the first men's World Cup's semi-final team before his retirement in 1976. Over his Test career, he took 41 wickets with an average of 36.80, while his ODI career included 11 wickets at an average of 23.72, his best being a remarkable 6/38 against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025