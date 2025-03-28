Left Menu

Epic Buzzer-Beater: Josh Giddey's Stunning Shot Seals Bulls Victory

This sports news overview highlights major events including Josh Giddey's thrilling buzzer-beater for the Bulls, MLB and NCAA tournament updates, a controversial flag incident at the World Figure Skating Championships, and key victories in tennis and skiing. The NBA plans changes to its All-Star Game format after viewership decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:26 IST
Epic Buzzer-Beater: Josh Giddey's Stunning Shot Seals Bulls Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Josh Giddey's sensational halfcourt buzzer-beater secured a 119-117 victory for the Chicago Bulls against the Los Angeles Lakers, overturning an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit. This remarkable comeback included key plays by Patrick Williams and Coby White. Meanwhile, the NBA plans to revise its All-Star Game format due to declining viewership.

In baseball, the Baltimore Orioles dominated the Toronto Blue Jays with a record six home runs, and Tyler O'Neill made history with a sixth consecutive Opening Day homer. Tennis star Novak Djokovic advanced to the Miami Open semifinals, edging closer to his 100th career title as Aryna Sabalenka reached her first final in the same tournament.

Other sports highlights include the Buffalo Sabres' win over the Pittsburgh Penguins marred by Sidney Crosby's record night, Mikaela Shiffrin's World Cup slalom victory, and a disputed flag incident at the World Figure Skating Championships. The NCAA tournament saw Alabama triumph over BYU with record-breaking 3-pointers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025