Epic Buzzer-Beater: Josh Giddey's Stunning Shot Seals Bulls Victory

Josh Giddey's sensational halfcourt buzzer-beater secured a 119-117 victory for the Chicago Bulls against the Los Angeles Lakers, overturning an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit. This remarkable comeback included key plays by Patrick Williams and Coby White. Meanwhile, the NBA plans to revise its All-Star Game format due to declining viewership.

In baseball, the Baltimore Orioles dominated the Toronto Blue Jays with a record six home runs, and Tyler O'Neill made history with a sixth consecutive Opening Day homer. Tennis star Novak Djokovic advanced to the Miami Open semifinals, edging closer to his 100th career title as Aryna Sabalenka reached her first final in the same tournament.

Other sports highlights include the Buffalo Sabres' win over the Pittsburgh Penguins marred by Sidney Crosby's record night, Mikaela Shiffrin's World Cup slalom victory, and a disputed flag incident at the World Figure Skating Championships. The NCAA tournament saw Alabama triumph over BYU with record-breaking 3-pointers.

