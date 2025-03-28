Left Menu

Sharath Kamal's Farewell Flourish at WTT Star Contender

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal, in his farewell event, defeated 10th seed Nicholas Lum at the WTT Star Contender. Joined by fellow Indians Manav Thakkar and Snehit Suravajjula in the Round of 16, Sharath displayed remarkable skill against a much younger opponent, maintaining his legacy as a five-time Olympian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:12 IST
Sharath Kamal's Farewell Flourish at WTT Star Contender
Achanta Sharath Kamal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal delivered a vintage performance by beating Australia's Nicholas Lum in straight games at the WTT Star Contender event. The five-time Olympian, playing his farewell tournament, has progressed to the Round of 16 alongside fellow Indians Manav Thakkar and Snehit Suravajjula.

Sharath Kamal, undeterred by the 23-year age gap with his opponent, secured the first two games with identical 11-8 scores. Demonstrating his superior skill, he built a formidable five-point lead in the third game, clinching victory with a precise down-the-line backhand smash. He now faces his doubles partner Snehit in the next round.

Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar kept his title hopes alive with a decisive 3-1 victory over Finland's Finn Luu, while Indian wildcard Krittwika Roy triumphed against Sreeja Akula in women's singles. Overseas contenders like Tomokazu Harimoto, Hugo Calderano, and the Harimoto siblings have also advanced to the subsequent stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025