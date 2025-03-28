Sharath Kamal's Farewell Flourish at WTT Star Contender

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal delivered a vintage performance by beating Australia's Nicholas Lum in straight games at the WTT Star Contender event. The five-time Olympian, playing his farewell tournament, has progressed to the Round of 16 alongside fellow Indians Manav Thakkar and Snehit Suravajjula.

Sharath Kamal, undeterred by the 23-year age gap with his opponent, secured the first two games with identical 11-8 scores. Demonstrating his superior skill, he built a formidable five-point lead in the third game, clinching victory with a precise down-the-line backhand smash. He now faces his doubles partner Snehit in the next round.

Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar kept his title hopes alive with a decisive 3-1 victory over Finland's Finn Luu, while Indian wildcard Krittwika Roy triumphed against Sreeja Akula in women's singles. Overseas contenders like Tomokazu Harimoto, Hugo Calderano, and the Harimoto siblings have also advanced to the subsequent stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)