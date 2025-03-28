RCB's Resurgence: Triumph Over CSK Breaks Chepauk Curse Since 2008
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium, propelled by impressive bowling from Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal. Skipper Rajat Patidar's half-century further solidified RCB's dominance, placing them at the top of the IPL points table.
In a stunning display at Chepauk Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overcame Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs, marking their first win at this venue since 2008. Key figures in this victory were pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, whose tight bowling spells restricted the home team's score.
Chasing a 197-run target, CSK struggled right from the start as Hazlewood dismantled their top order, putting the defending five-time champions under immense pressure. Despite attempts by Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube to build partnerships, CSK's innings crumbled under RCB's relentless attack, culminating in a final score of 146/8.
Earlier, RCB posted a competitive 196/7, with skipper Rajat Patidar leading from the front with a blistering half-century. Noteworthy contributions from Phil Salt and Tim David added to the tally, complicating CSK's chase. Despite Noor Ahmed's impressive bowling for CSK and a late surge by MS Dhoni, RCB's strategic play ensured their position at the league's summit.
