Electrifying Moves: Chock and Bates Lead in Global Ice Dance

Madison Chock and Evan Bates have taken a commanding lead at the World Figure Skating Championships in pursuit of a third straight global ice dance title. Their rhythm dance performance, brimming with energy, scored an impressive 90.18 points, captivating the TD Garden audience with music selections ranging from Jive Bunny to the Bee Gees.

Behind them were Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who delivered a lively 'Barbie and Ken at the beach' routine, securing 86.44 points. Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson held third place with 83.86 points, setting their sights on Britain's first medal in over two decades.

Chock remarked on the joyful and diverse dance styles in their program, as the competition tightens after Gilles and Poirier narrowly defeated them in the Four Continents title. The American duo are determined to continue their winning streak against the backdrop of the 1950s to 1970s social dance themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)