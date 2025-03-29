From Russia to Australia: Daria Kasatkina’s New Home and Allegiance

Daria Kasatkina, originally from Russia, is joining the ranks of Australian tennis players after obtaining permanent residency. The tennis star's application was approved by the Australian government, marking a significant shift in her professional career. Kasatkina, currently ranked 12th, has been competing as a neutral athlete since her homeland's aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Her transition to an Australian representative comes with support from Tennis Australia, which has officially welcomed her into the nation's tennis community. Kasatkina has expressed her joy at becoming a permanent resident, highlighting her love for Australia and her intention to make Melbourne her home.

Kasatkina's move is more than just a change of nationality. As a vocal critic of Russia's war in Ukraine, her decision is also a statement against her former country's policies. With her move to Australia, she plans to continue her career with new vigor and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)