Left Menu

From Russia to Australia: Daria Kasatkina’s New Home and Allegiance

Tennis player Daria Kasatkina has switched her allegiance to Australia after being granted permanent residency. The former Russian athlete will now compete under the Australian flag. Known for her opposition to Russia's policies, Kasatkina looks forward to making Australia her home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:56 IST
From Russia to Australia: Daria Kasatkina’s New Home and Allegiance
Daria Kasatkina
  • Country:
  • Australia

Daria Kasatkina, originally from Russia, is joining the ranks of Australian tennis players after obtaining permanent residency. The tennis star's application was approved by the Australian government, marking a significant shift in her professional career. Kasatkina, currently ranked 12th, has been competing as a neutral athlete since her homeland's aggressive actions against Ukraine.

Her transition to an Australian representative comes with support from Tennis Australia, which has officially welcomed her into the nation's tennis community. Kasatkina has expressed her joy at becoming a permanent resident, highlighting her love for Australia and her intention to make Melbourne her home.

Kasatkina's move is more than just a change of nationality. As a vocal critic of Russia's war in Ukraine, her decision is also a statement against her former country's policies. With her move to Australia, she plans to continue her career with new vigor and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025