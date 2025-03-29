Cheteshwar Pujara Criticizes CSK's Home Advantage Claims

In a critique of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian cricket icon Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed surprise at head coach Stephen Fleming's comments regarding the absence of home advantage for the team at Chepauk. This comes after CSK's substantial 50-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pujara, part of CSK in 2021, highlighted that franchises like CSK, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders historically prepare pitches to favor their strengths. The cricketer noted that CSK's middle-order needs to take more responsibility, especially as the team navigates a challenging IPL schedule.

Pujara suggested that an adjustment in playing strategy, such as scoring more rapidly and ensuring better surfaces for home games, is crucial for CSK's success. He outlined the disappointment fans might feel, especially given the nature of CSK's recent defeat.

