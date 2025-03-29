Left Menu

Cheteshwar Pujara Criticizes CSK's Home Advantage Claims

Indian Test legend Cheteshwar Pujara questions Chennai Super Kings' lack of home advantage claim by head coach Stephen Fleming after a significant defeat. He emphasizes the CSK middle-order's role and compares it to legacy franchises like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, who usually adapt pitches to their strengths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:06 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara Criticizes CSK's Home Advantage Claims
Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Country:
  • India

In a critique of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Indian cricket icon Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed surprise at head coach Stephen Fleming's comments regarding the absence of home advantage for the team at Chepauk. This comes after CSK's substantial 50-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pujara, part of CSK in 2021, highlighted that franchises like CSK, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders historically prepare pitches to favor their strengths. The cricketer noted that CSK's middle-order needs to take more responsibility, especially as the team navigates a challenging IPL schedule.

Pujara suggested that an adjustment in playing strategy, such as scoring more rapidly and ensuring better surfaces for home games, is crucial for CSK's success. He outlined the disappointment fans might feel, especially given the nature of CSK's recent defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025