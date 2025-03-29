Gujarat Titans Primed for IPL 2025 Clash with Mumbai Indians: No Injury Worries

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 heats up, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are gearing up to face the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Parthiv Patel, GT's assistant and batting coach, has assured fans that the team is free from any injury concerns, and all players are ready for selection.

Both teams are eager to make a strong comeback after losing their opening matches. Patel emphasized that the team has closely analyzed their previous game against Punjab Kings to rectify mistakes and is keen on making the necessary adjustments for upcoming matches in the league's 18th edition.

Addressing the pre-match media, Patel highlighted that while they took some important catches, the team is working on scoring an additional 20-30 runs. This strategy was evident in their open-net practice session, designed to fine-tune their skills and strategize for Saturday's high-stakes game.

(With inputs from agencies.)