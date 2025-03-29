Gujarat Titans Shine in IPL Match Against Mumbai Indians
In an exciting IPL match, Gujarat Titans scored 196/8 against Mumbai Indians, with standout performances by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Mumbai's bowling was led by Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult. The match was marked by strategic plays and impressive bowling figures.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL face-off on Saturday, the Gujarat Titans posted a formidable score of 196/8 against the Mumbai Indians. Stellar batting from Sai Sudharsan, who scored 63, and Shubman Gill, adding 38, anchored the team's innings.
Mumbai's bowling side saw noteworthy performances from Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult, who applied pressure consistently with their disciplined spells. Boult achieved figures of 1 for 34 in his four overs.
The Titans' innings witnessed crucial contributions and strategic hitting, despite key dismissals by Mumbai's bowlers, including Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Deepak Chahar, who kept the run rate in check.
(With inputs from agencies.)
