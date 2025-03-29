Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Shine in IPL Match Against Mumbai Indians

In an exciting IPL match, Gujarat Titans scored 196/8 against Mumbai Indians, with standout performances by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Mumbai's bowling was led by Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult. The match was marked by strategic plays and impressive bowling figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:46 IST
Gujarat Titans Shine in IPL Match Against Mumbai Indians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL face-off on Saturday, the Gujarat Titans posted a formidable score of 196/8 against the Mumbai Indians. Stellar batting from Sai Sudharsan, who scored 63, and Shubman Gill, adding 38, anchored the team's innings.

Mumbai's bowling side saw noteworthy performances from Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult, who applied pressure consistently with their disciplined spells. Boult achieved figures of 1 for 34 in his four overs.

The Titans' innings witnessed crucial contributions and strategic hitting, despite key dismissals by Mumbai's bowlers, including Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Deepak Chahar, who kept the run rate in check.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025