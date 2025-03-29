Marquez Secures Pole at Grand Prix of the Americas

Marc Marquez clinched his third consecutive pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas, leading the pack in qualifying on Saturday. Despite a crash during practice, Marquez managed to secure the fastest lap time of two minutes and 1.088 seconds, continuing his perfect record this season.

His brother Alex Marquez momentarily held the top spot before Marc reclaimed it. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing faced a lap time cancellation due to yellow flags but was later reinstated to second place, pushing Alex to third.

Red Bull KTM's Pedro Acosta will start from fourth position, with Di Giannantonio's teammate Franco Morbidelli joining him on the second row. MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia had to settle for a disappointing sixth-fastest.

(With inputs from agencies.)