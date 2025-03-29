Marquez Secures Pole at Grand Prix of the Americas
Marc Marquez achieved his third consecutive pole position of the MotoGP season at the Grand Prix of the Americas. Despite a practice crash, he clocked the fastest time on Saturday. His success was briefly challenged by his brother Alex and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Red Bull KTM's Pedro Acosta starts fourth.
Marc Marquez clinched his third consecutive pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas, leading the pack in qualifying on Saturday. Despite a crash during practice, Marquez managed to secure the fastest lap time of two minutes and 1.088 seconds, continuing his perfect record this season.
His brother Alex Marquez momentarily held the top spot before Marc reclaimed it. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing faced a lap time cancellation due to yellow flags but was later reinstated to second place, pushing Alex to third.
Red Bull KTM's Pedro Acosta will start from fourth position, with Di Giannantonio's teammate Franco Morbidelli joining him on the second row. MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia had to settle for a disappointing sixth-fastest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Verstappen Overcomes Setup Struggles: A Strong Showing at Australian Grand Prix Qualifying
Verstappen Surprises with Strong Qualifying at Australian Grand Prix
McLaren Speeds Ahead: Dominance in Australian Grand Prix Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton's Surprising Pole Position Stirring Excitement at Ferrari
Piastri Claims Historic Pole Position at Chinese Grand Prix