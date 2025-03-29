Newcastle United's Historic Trophy Celebration Ignites City Spirit
Newcastle United fans celebrated the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years with an open-top bus parade. The celebration attracted about 150,000 people, highlighting both the victory over Liverpool and the community's appreciation for manager Eddie Howe. Festivities featured music, banners, and a jubilant atmosphere.
Tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans gathered on Saturday to commemorate the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years. The streets of the city turned into a sea of black and white as the open-top bus parade showcased the celebrated League Cup win.
With approximately 150,000 spectators expected, fans came together to witness the club's victory over Liverpool, achieved on March 16 at Wembley Stadium. Manager Eddie Howe received a special tribute from the city, with a massive banner in his honor.
As the procession reached Town Moor, the area was engulfed in white smoke as fans sang a uniquely modified version of 'Hey Jude,' and ABBA tunes filled the air, setting the stage for an evening-long celebration.
