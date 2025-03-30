Left Menu

Skating to History: Chock and Bates Secure Third Consecutive World Ice Dance Title

Madison Chock and Evan Bates made history by winning their third consecutive gold at the World Figure Skating Championships. Their flawless performance in the free dance showcased their skills, while Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier secured silver. The U.S. team now eyes Olympic glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 03:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic achievement, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates claimed their third consecutive gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships. Their performance marked them as the first team in 28 years to achieve such a feat.

Leading by almost four points after their stunning rhythm dance, the duo executed a flawless free dance routine set to the jazz classic 'Take Five,' earning them a total score of 222.06. The routine's complexity, highlighted by Chock balancing on Bates' foot, captivated the audience and resulted in a standing ovation at TD Garden.

The win solidifies Chock and Bates as strong contenders for the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Meanwhile, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took silver, with the British duo of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson claiming bronze, earning the UK its first ice dance medal since 1984.

(With inputs from agencies.)

