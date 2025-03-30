Newcastle's Triumph: A Historic Victory Celebration

Thousands of jubilant fans descended on Newcastle this Saturday to celebrate the team's victory in the English League Cup this month.

With over 150,000 enthusiasts participating, the city revelled in an open-top bus parade. The event marked the end of a 70-year domestic trophy drought for Eddie Howe's Premier League club, culminating in the historic win against Liverpool, 2-1, at Wembley.

Newcastle's star-studded celebration saw famous TV personalities Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly join the triumphant team. This celebration is a testament to the city's passion for football as manager Eddie Howe awaits possible recognition with the 'Freedom of the City.'

(With inputs from agencies.)