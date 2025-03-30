Left Menu

Newcastle's Triumph: A Historic Victory Celebration

Fans celebrated Newcastle's English League Cup win with an open-top bus parade. Over 150,000 people participated in the event, marking the club's first domestic trophy victory in 70 years. The celebration featured well-known TV presenters and ended with a stage event at the Town Moor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thousands of jubilant fans descended on Newcastle this Saturday to celebrate the team's victory in the English League Cup this month.

With over 150,000 enthusiasts participating, the city revelled in an open-top bus parade. The event marked the end of a 70-year domestic trophy drought for Eddie Howe's Premier League club, culminating in the historic win against Liverpool, 2-1, at Wembley.

Newcastle's star-studded celebration saw famous TV personalities Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly join the triumphant team. This celebration is a testament to the city's passion for football as manager Eddie Howe awaits possible recognition with the 'Freedom of the City.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

