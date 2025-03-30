Lilia Vu Leads After Roller-Coaster Day at Ford Championship

Lilia Vu showcased resilience after losing her lead on Saturday during the Ford Championship. Despite briefly slipping, Vu responded with three consecutive birdies to regain a two-shot advantage over England's Charley Hull.

Vu's impressive streak of 41 bogey-free holes ended on the sixth, followed by a double bogey on the 14th. However, Vu's determination shone when she masterfully delivered a 40-foot birdie on the 15th and continued her flawless putting over the subsequent two holes, finishing at 18-under 198.

While Hull remains a strong contender, trailing Vu by just two shots, a cluster of seven players, including top-ranked contenders, lurks within four shots of the lead, promising a thrilling final round. Notably absent from the lead mix is defending champion Nelly Korda, who struggled, finishing seven shots behind.

