Mumbai Indians Seek Revival After IPL Loss to Gujarat Titans
Following a 36-run defeat against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians' seamer Trent Boult cited improvements in batting and fielding as crucial to the team's recovery. The Titans, with standout performances from Prasidh Krishna and Sai Sudharsan, maintain an unbeaten record at Ahmedabad. Mumbai now eyes a comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Mumbai Indians faced a setback against Gujarat Titans, who triumphed by 36 runs. The match, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, showcased pivotal contributions from Prasidh Krishna and Sai Sudharsan, propelling Gujarat to maintain their strong record against Mumbai.
Trent Boult, Mumbai's left-arm seamer, pointed to crucial areas for improvement following the match. "We need to be just 1 or 2 percent better," said Boult. He emphasized the need for better batting and highlighted the influence of strategic bowling and scoreboard pressure on their performance.
Mumbai Indians, now gearing up to face Kolkata Knight Riders, need to address their fielding lapses, noted Boult, as such aspects 'can never be excused.' The team strives for a turnaround as they prepare for their first home game of the season at Wankhede Stadium.
